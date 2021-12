Share · View all patches · Build 7835952 · Last edited 6 December 2021 – 16:09:22 UTC by Wendy

We added our first mode to the game.

Action mode;

In this mode, you can complete levels while shooting flying obstacles that target your agent.

Nail planks, stop balls, laser, make a path.

But now you have one more thing to do. Shoot with your "Nail Gun".

More is yet to come.

Next update will include new 10 levels.

See you soon.

Coding Ape Games