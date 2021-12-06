Routine Bugfixes

Just a few bugfixes for the most glaring issues from the last major update. Behind the scenes, work is continuing on improving character interpersonal interactions, some UI improvements and the possibility of modding.

Bugfixes from this and previous bugfix patch:

-Fixed Trickster ability description

-Tutorial objective no longer persists if you quit out of the tutorial and start a new game

-Trickster misleading clue now correctly consumed by challenge completion

-Bugfix to Warlord abandon raiders

-Fixed duplication exploit of the Laughing Tome by co-ordinating timing of 'pick up' and 'summon'