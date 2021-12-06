Beta v 0.8.0.4

Last weeks patch upgraded the combat and player attribute math to a new system, but the current Archetype skills were not fully upgraded to work with the new math. This patch updates the system that player skills operate on to a much more robust and capable system as I look forward to adding Job and Class skills in the next few patches. I also want to improve the skill interface to show the requirements necessary to unlock each tier of skills and some other quality of life improvements.

The previous skill system was one of the earlier systems that I wrote and it was lacking in a number of different capabilities. I've now added support for dual wielding, critical hits, two-handed weapons, and a lot of general upgrades on how skills are defined and organized to help with planning and plugging in new skills. As the new system uses a number of new approaches to storing and organizing skill data, and also does away with the infinite scaling approach, opting for a 5 levels for per skill system (though some may deviate from that), I had to re-input the current skills with new numbers so there may be some balance necessary, especially in regards to health, energy, and mana regeneration.

There were also a number of small problems in regards to exp scaling, damage scaling, and how armor mitigation was being display in the stats UI. Most of these should be working better now.

v 0.8.0.4 2021.12.06

Upgraded the skill system in preparation for new skills

Rewired all Archetype skills to work with the new system (may need some balance)

Changed the armor mitigation display to easier to understand numbers and explainations

Added some basic instructions to the solace storage UI

Added ascend and descend specific key bindings

Fixed monsters going passive due to being below player level too soon

Fixed the pause keybinding not working

Fixed exp scaling way beyond the intended cap of monsters 20 levels lower than a player

You may need to restart Steam for the update to begin.

To opt into Beta you only need to go to your Steam Library, right-click on Solace Crafting, select Properties, click on the Beta tab, and opt-in to the beta.

