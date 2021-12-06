This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Bandits!

The launch has been BANANAS, and we’ve been overwhelmed by your amazing support. Thank you!

Given that Rubber Bandits is still brand new, we’ve encountered some teething issues that we’re issuing a fix for within the next couple of days. This fix will aim to correct the reported blinking or unresponsive character bugs.

The devs are working hard on improving input latency - we’ve done some backend fixes over this last weekend to improve these, and we’re prioritising more improvements as the week goes on.

There are a few more extra quality-of-life improvements coming, and we’ll be sure to give you more details when we have them!

I have found a bug/issue! What do I do?

Don't panic! In order for the Rubber Bandits devs to get on the case with a fix, here's a few things you need to do:

Report the bug to the #bug-report channel on Discord: [url=]https://discord.gg/Bm749g4uFv[/url]

If you're playing on console: let us know what platform you're on, and give a description of the issue

If you're playing on PC: give us a description of the issue, and a Player.log (you can find this in: C:\Users\UserName\AppData\LocalLow\Flashbulb\Rubber Bandits)

Top tip from the devs: it's important to explain what happened BEFORE the issue, so we can dig into reports properly and quickly

Thanks again for your patience while we’ve been taking your feedback onboard and putting these fixes into practice, and we’ll update you again very soon!

— The Rubber Bandits Team 🍌