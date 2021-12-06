《Across the Galaxy：Stellar Dominator》0.9.0.5549 Version update announcement

Hello,everyone. We received a lot of your feedback on the first weekend of the game's early access release.Thank you for your enthusiasm and support，and at the same time, we also heard a lot from your views on the current stage of our game, which defined the direction and goal for us to improve the game experience in the future. This is also one of the main reasons why we release the early access version. The two biggest problems you mentioned are difficulty and novice guidance. Therefore, we have reduced the difficulty in the easy and normal modes of the game, and fixed many novice guidance translation problems in the English version. The more recent novice guidance scheme may take some time to be actually installed into the game. Next, let's look at the specific adjustments of the game.

Difficulty：

Enemy damage reduced to 60% in Easy mode and 80% in normal mode

The following adjustments are common to all difficulties：

Enemy：

1.Reduced the health bonus coefficient of T1 units in all camps after upgrading to T2 and T3 technologies

2.The flying speed of flame laser and electromagnetic laser is reduced

3.The flying speed of enemy’s advanced accelerated bullet is reduced

4.Now, the enemy's energy counterattack field will need to cool down for a period of time before it can be generated again

5.Shorten the time interval between the construction of bases by the European and American alliance and the unicorn pirates

6.Slightly increased the priority of T2 units built by the European and American alliance and Meili ark, and slightly reduced the priority of T1 units built by them

7.The flight paths of Falcon Fighter/Marauder EM Fighter/Chongming Fighter/Bifang Flame Fighter/Pterosaur Laser Fighter/Strike Fighter have been adjusted to reduce their aggression

8.The number of bullets of the Watcher Fighter in T2, T3 and T4 stages is reduced respectively

9.The number of bullets of Swarm Bee Unmanned Scout/Supervisor Unmanned Fighter/Whistleblower AWACS/Little Crazy Scout/Riffle Charge Machine/Echo Scout/Falcon Fighter in all stages is reduced respectively

10.The number of bullets of Djinn Battleship in all stages is reduced

11.The number of missiles of the Tengu Interceptor in T2, T3 and T4 stages is reduced respectively

12.The firing frequency of Sabertooth Gunship in T2, T3 and T4 stages is reduced respectively

13.The firing frequency of Specter Advanced Interceptor in T3 and T4 stages is reduced respectively

14.The firing frequency of Great Land Fighter in all stages is reduced respectively

15.Slightly reduced the health of Viper drones,Great land fighters and Chimera fighters

16.The number of Chongming fighter, Viper drones and Smiling Killer AWACS per wave has been reduced

Player：

1.Slightly increased the movement speed of the player's initial ship and slightly reduced the movement speed of the T4 player's ship

2.Blue Bird Interceptor gained 20 points of initial shield

3.The defence level of Guardian Scout has been reduced to level D, but the speed level has been increased to level C

4.The defence level of Rhino Horn Armed Carrier has been increased to level C

5.The energy level of Vortex Energy Aircraft has been increased to level B

Weapon：

1.Increased the damage of Chain Lightning gun

Battle Device：

1.Secondary Weapon Power-Up Device：The damage of secondary weapon is increased from 60% to 80%, and the durability of secondary weapon is reduced from 100% to 50%

2.Smart Launcher：The secondary weapon's ammunition capacity is increased from 50% to 100%

Bug fix：

1.Fixed the bug that the Secondary weapon wingman could not fire after changing the key

2.Fixed a bug that caused the probability of the weapon room to be much lower than that of other cabins

3.Fixed the display error that the laser weapon of Roc Battleship will gather energy reversely

4.Fixed a bug where large enemies still summon small enemies after they die

5.Fixed the bug that Zeus heavy warship would still release lightning after it is destroyed

6.Fixed a bug where large enemies sometimes make false attacks

Interface optimization：

1.In all stores, the price of items that players can't afford will turn red

2.Civilians are not an option to recruit. At this stage, only soldiers in our stronghold can be recruited. However, we have given civilians a random skill before, which seems that civilians can also have a certain sense of participation rather than simple decoration. In fact, this decision has caused confusion during player recruitment and has not increased the role of civilian NPCs, So we decided that civilian NPCs no longer display skills. (Note: however, there will be more mercenaries who need money to recruit in the future. They may look no different from civilians, but their skills will be very strong)

3.The battlefield information announcement in the lower left corner of the planet map is redundant and useless, and has been temporarily removed

4.The exit button of the novice guidance interface is added

5.Fixed many translation problems of English novice guidance interface