Endless Mode is here

Dear Explorers,

2021 has been an extremely eventful year for Curious Expedition 2: we launched version 1.0 in January, followed by a big free DLC introducing the Director Mode in May, a few small content updates during the summer, the first in a series of paid DLCs in November and lots of patches to adjust and balance the game based on your precious feedback throughout the entire year.

Here's how to access this new game mode:

Start or continue either a Campaign Mode or Director Mode game

Finish your Campaign Mode or Director Mode run by completing the final expedition

After the credits, you’ll be taken to the Hall of Fame

There you will see a new button: “Continue in Endless Mode” — just select that opion to get started

Endless Mode works just like the regular game, except it never ends. There are a few tweaks though:

The game is still split up into “Years”, each with 4 expeditions that you must complete to progress to the next year.

The game will continue playing with the Difficulty and Death Consequence option from your original campaign.

Expeditions are generated according to a “Difficulty Rating”. The higher the rating, the harder the expeditions. Each year this rating will increase by 1. The maximum rating is 70. Once you hit that, you can still keep playing of course, but expeditions will no longer get harder each year.

If you were playing Director Mode, the game will still be Director Mode and include the Director Modifiers and run-specific club unlock system.

Please note that your final Endless Mode score won’t be added to the Hall of Fame. Only the score at the end of the Campaign Mode or Director Mode will be added. If you wish to keep a record of your final Endless Mode score, please make sure to take a screenshot.

This update also includes a number of changes and fixes — you can find the full change notes on our wiki (English only).

In case you missed the news, last month we released the Highlands of Avalon DLC. The reception so far has been very positive, make sure to check it out.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1690330/Curious_Expedition_2__Highlands_of_Avalon/

This is the first in a series of paid DLCs that will be released in the upcoming months. That being said, we are still planning to release free updates for the game in the future. Additionally, the game is currently being localised into Spanish, Russian and Traditional Chinese.

Adventure awaits!