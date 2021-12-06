Version 1.10

Hey there,
it has been more than one year since Altwaldheim has launched. Many things happened during that time. Altwaldheim now belongs to Ascendancy Games, a company founded by me with the goal to add more games to the world of Altwaldheim. The future will be awesome!
Altwaldheim has received a major patch today. This patch includes more events, an easy difficulty, more quality of life to the UI and balance reworks. Some of the changes are listed below:
Difficulty Rework
- Added a new easy difficulty. In Easy, you will start with significantly more resources
- Reworked normal difficulty to be fairer. See balance section.
- Made hard difficulty harder.
- Hard now has "Catastrophic Events"
Events
- Added more events. The game now has more than 200 events.
- The same event cannot repeat for at least 7 weeks.
- Added catastrophic events to hard difficulty. These events can lead to permanent damage, like permanently receiving less gold per turn.
- Rebalanced the rewards and outcomes of many events.
Balance
- More different type of enemy waves were added.
- Some enemy waves were too hard, while others were too weak. They were reworked accordingly.
- The lategame enemies were buffed, especially the final wave. Do not underestimate it!
- Changes to several units, enabling more different strategies.
Again, thanks for playing Altwaldheim. Look forward to new projects from us!
Changed files in this update