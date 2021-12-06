Version 1.10

Hey there,

it has been more than one year since Altwaldheim has launched. Many things happened during that time. Altwaldheim now belongs to Ascendancy Games, a company founded by me with the goal to add more games to the world of Altwaldheim. The future will be awesome!

Altwaldheim has received a major patch today. This patch includes more events, an easy difficulty, more quality of life to the UI and balance reworks. Some of the changes are listed below:

Difficulty Rework

Added a new easy difficulty. In Easy, you will start with significantly more resources

Reworked normal difficulty to be fairer. See balance section.

Made hard difficulty harder.

Hard now has "Catastrophic Events"

Events

Added more events. The game now has more than 200 events.

The same event cannot repeat for at least 7 weeks.

Added catastrophic events to hard difficulty. These events can lead to permanent damage, like permanently receiving less gold per turn.

Rebalanced the rewards and outcomes of many events.

Balance

More different type of enemy waves were added.

Some enemy waves were too hard, while others were too weak. They were reworked accordingly.

The lategame enemies were buffed, especially the final wave. Do not underestimate it!

Changes to several units, enabling more different strategies.

Again, thanks for playing Altwaldheim. Look forward to new projects from us!