Flashing Lights update for 7 December 2021

UPDATE NOW LIVE | Sheriff Liveries and Fire Hydrants

7 December 2021

A new update for Flashing Lights is out now! This update brings new sheriff liveries for police vehicles (Not including tow truck.) We have also added fire hydrants to the new map and reintroduced water carrying limits to fire vehicles.

We have also been reading all of your feedback and are working very hard on fixing as many issues as possible. Our thanks goes out to the community for reporting these issues to us and for your patience while we address these.

Full Update Notes

New

  • Fire hydrants added across the map
  • Parked cars in front of some fire hydrants
  • Sliding down the pole at the fire station
  • Sheriff texture option for all police vehicles except tow truck

Fixes

  • Pedestrian performance improvements
  • Keyboard and mouse interaction should now be ignored for menus when game isn't in focus (Alt+Tab mode)
  • Addressed an audio echo effect error for sound sources
  • Pressing Weapon Wheel input (Default Q) while in Vehicle menu should no longer break the game
  • NPC police driver in "Officer Needs Assistance" now despawns after mission end
  • Fixed missing concrete median object in area 26-35
  • Building's props offset in area 31-35 and 32-38 addressed
  • Courthouse exterior concrete gaps fixed
  • Floating concrete medians on route 4 lowered
  • AI traffic reducing speed and indicating right on route 20 in area 53-9 addressed
  • Misplaced speed signs on route 20 area 53-10 added

