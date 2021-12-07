UPDATE NOW LIVE | Sheriff Liveries and Fire Hydrants

Hello all,

A new update for Flashing Lights is out now! This update brings new sheriff liveries for police vehicles (Not including tow truck.) We have also added fire hydrants to the new map and reintroduced water carrying limits to fire vehicles.

We have also been reading all of your feedback and are working very hard on fixing as many issues as possible. Our thanks goes out to the community for reporting these issues to us and for your patience while we address these.

New

Fire hydrants added across the map

Parked cars in front of some fire hydrants

Sliding down the pole at the fire station

Sheriff texture option for all police vehicles except tow truck

Fixes