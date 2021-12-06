Revisitor - Speedrun Tools Added!!!

Hello everyone!

Per the request of a few amazing players, I have been working on adding some basic speedrunning tools to the game!

There are some new features added, as well as some minor bug fixes and a balance change.

Save manipulation options. Start a new game, or specifically reset just the special missions or challenges. You may also re-complete the game if you wish too!

Speedrun Timer. This new timer tracks gameplay time across multiple missions. The menu time from when you complete a mission and select a new one is ignored. This is to prevent the loading failed bug as well as menu clutter affecting a players speedrun time.

Auto Timer reset per Mission. This option changes the speedrun timer to reset before the start of each mission. It will be useful for players who want to rapidly try to get a fast and accurate time on one specific mission.



There is also a balance change added to Mission 12 - Deception. A lot of players have been struggling with finding the solution to this mission, and to help new players stay on the correct path when exploring options I have decided to disable the 'Blink' teleport for this mission, and slightly increase the mission time.

If any issues are encountered with this add-on patch, please feel free to report them in the discussion tab on the Steam community hub for Revisitor. I will do my best to solve any problems, and will be listening to any feedback on how to improve this content and the game further. Thank you!! :)