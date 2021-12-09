Grid Slayer's first big update!

It's the first big update for Grid Slayer, and it is huge.

Main features:

New Insights come with new Enemies, Enchants, Perks and some game changing difficulty modifiers.

You can now save between battles in a campaign.

You can now mouse over an enemy to predict their move direction.

Optimization. The game should run a lot smoother and be less prone to bugs.

A whole lot of new music from Mike Panayiotis.

A whole lot of new art from Maly Miller.

I'm consistently taking feedback from players for balance changes and features for the game.

The next update will be the 1.0 version and will contain the true final boss fight as well as some other goodies. Come join the discussions forum here on Steam or the discord and let me know what you would like to see in Grid Slayer 1.0 and beyond.

We are also working on translation into several languages.

If you want instant access to new content and fixes as they happen, feel free to install the beta build.