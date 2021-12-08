Patch 1.1.5

Hey! Yarden GRIME director here,

This is another more minor patch aimed mostly at bug fixing, polish and an improved tutorial clarity.

We have also updated GRIME's Demo to be up to date with the game.

In addition, we'll be sharing below some updates on the MASSIVE story DLC we are currently focusing most of our attention on.

Clarity:

Cavity tutorial pop-ups have been tweaked to improve clarity. Adding color-coding as well as icons next to terms such as "Mass" and "Hunt Points".

Updated the Inventory Cosmetic slot's visuals to better indicate it is cosmetic.

Bugs:

Fixed an issue with "Remake" in the Grow Menu while using a controller.

Improved ledge grabbing to be more consistent and predictable.

Fixed an issue that hiding the player's body on equipping certain cosmetic armors.

Fixed an issue causing the camera to jitter while in pull-mode.

[spoiler]Passage achievement now requires the City Nervepass to unlock.[/spoiler]

Fixed an issue when using [spoiler]self-pull[/spoiler] from an elevator as it is moving.

Fixed a bug with ladders which made it so the player was not leaning towards the selected direction.

Fixed a bug causing momentum jumps from certain pull-able platforms to not work as intended.

Fixed a bug causing the Ardor HUD effect to stop playing.

Damage from enemy grab attacks now properly reduces Ardor count.

Demo has been updated including the new fixes and improvements from the latest version of the game.

DLC:

As promised, we are currently working on entirely new MASSIVE story DLC that includes: new bosses, enemies, abilities, weapons and much more.



Some of the new additions being worked on will be aimed at addressing the common issues brought up by players, one of which is a request for an ability that makes traveling the world faster and more enjoyable, AKA - something like Hollow Knight's Super Dash.

So here's the Sprint ability.



Other than zipping by at double the regular speed, this ability can also be used in combat scenarios over dashing to better positions yourself, as well as some new, secret platforming challenges.



The other abilities will have a similar function, aimed at addressing relatively common complaints. We'll expand on them farther in the updates leading up to its launch. :)

P.S - We have been sharing our progress early on Discord as and our social media if you would like to get an earlier peak.

WWW.GRIMEGAME.COM