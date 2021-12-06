 Skip to content

North Modding Company: Bergsbruk update for 6 December 2021

Bergsbruk Ver 3.59E Update!

Complete-ish Changelog from Discord

[Ver 1.22BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements

  • Now that we know that the the engine changes worked i have removed the Benchmark
  • Added in the Building system
  • Added in the Map Creation system
  • Made some tweaks to the help text

[Ver 1.23BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements

  • Now that we know that the the engine changes worked i have removed the Benchmark
  • Tweaked the Building system
  • Fixed the Save issue
  • Changed zoom to Scrollwheel

[Ver 1.24BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements

  • Building system now has Snap support
  • Tweaked the Building system
  • Added a bunch of settings
  • Made it possible to invert mouse
  • Fixed teleporting building blocks issue
  • Fixed Building blocks sitting together Issue

[Ver 1.25BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements

  • Tweaked the Building system
  • Added a bunch of settings
  • Added the big dozer
  • New Engine & Transmission
  • New Vehicle physics
  • New Camera System
  • Alot more stuff

[Ver 1.26BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements

  • Fixed steamcontroller control issue
  • Money issue fixed

[Ver 1.27BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements

  • Alot of Issues fixed

  • Added Dig resistance

  • Tuned the digging for the dozer

  • Added so its possible to sell stuff

  • Known Issues, Trees despawn when your close to them

[Ver 1.27.1BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements

  • Trees added
  • Steam Controller conflict resolved (i hope)

[Ver 1.3BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements

  • MP added
  • MP sync reworked
  • Dirt handeling reworked
  • Modding support added
  • Alot more changes

[Ver 1.32BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements

-Tons of small fixes

  • No more space elevator

[Ver 1.33BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements

  • New Map "Malmfälten" added with a big open pit mine
  • New Textures for dirt
  • Dirt texture tile fixed
  • Excavator Added
  • Loader Added
  • Buckets for both added
  • MP disabled (Just need to get the Attachments working for MP)

[Ver 1.33BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements

  • Fixed alot of stuff
  • Added Dumper
  • Added Crusher
  • Crusher is now crushing the gravel to smaller pieces each time its crushed (4 Stages that will start with blasted rock but we dont have blasting stuff yet)
  • New Map "Malmfälten" Test 4
  • MP enabled
  • BETA is now indicated by the text in the upper left corner

[Ver 1.35BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements Next update will include more vehicles and continue to tweak the game 😄

  • Camera now follows cab in first person
  • Changed textures for one dozer
  • Alot of Physics changes for vehicles
  • Alot of controller issues fixed
  • Audio sliders should now work
  • Alot of other game base things worked out
  • Invoices now back

[Ver 1.37BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements

  • Added Excavators
  • Added Buckets
  • Added another Crusher
  • Fixed Pbrake issue
  • Excavator should be smoooother
  • Some vehicles now have default lights/beacons
  • Fixed entering/exit issue
  • Fixed some other dirt issues
  • Tweaked digging for the excavators
  • Added lights in shop
  • Fixed some MP issues
  • Something more i forgot

[Ver 1.38BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements

  • Added Dirt Feedback, the deeper you dig the harder it gets
  • When the Bucket is full you can only dig upwards
  • Fixed a couple of fillplane bugs

[Ver 1.39BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements

-Fixed some controller issues

-Made Steam Controller a separate thing

[Ver 1.40BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements

-Fixed some Joystick issues

-Added Grader, Dozer D8, Stacker, 2 Loaders, Buckets, Rototilt

-New Attachment System

-Reworked Dozers/graders

-Fixed MP Issue

[Ver 1.41BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements

-Added Tutorial

-Fixed multiple MP issues

-Other fixes

[Ver 3.42BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements Update is soon finnished, just the bit to load the mods left!

-Added Barriers,Roadcones, pipes, houses

-Fixed bucket issues

-Fixed the tutorial

-Added a gravity App (so you can enable physics on objects like roadcones)

[Ver 3.42BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements Update is soon finnished, still working on loading the mods!

-Added New Articulated Dump Truck

-Fixed some issues

[Ver 3.48BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements This is a big milestone, Singleplayer, Multiplayer & Modding done! (We still have issues but its there and completed)

  • Mods are now loaded automaticly
  • Fixed Loading screen issue in MP
  • Fixed lights saving issue,
  • Fixed Save loading
  • Some other issues i think
  • Added Mod Log

[Ver 3.51BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements

  • Added an "SmelterRig" so you can sell ore and gravel
  • Edited some settings for MP
  • Joystick backend Rework
  • Some other issues

[Ver 3.52BETA] out trying to fix the same issues

[Ver 3.55BETA] @Bergsbruk-Announcements I think that MP is now working, forgot to edit the Version in the menu tho

[Ver 3.57BETA] @Bergsbruk-Announcements Think this marks the end of stuff to add to this update 🥳

  • Digging now optimized to reduce some lag
  • Modding Now completed with Docs & Tutorials
  • Multiplayer now works
  • Added some more Haultrucks
  • Fixed other small issues

[Ver 3.58BETA] @Bergsbruk-Announcements 😄

  • Dozer Rework to reduce lag
  • Added some instructions to the Tutorial

[Ver 3.58B BETA] @Bergsbruk-Announcements 😄

  • Added a "NextGen" map with weather and new foliage for high end PCs
  • Added "Ironlands" new massive pit map
  • Fixed vehicles falling tough terrain when left running

[Ver 3.58F]

  • Small tweaks to the info system
  • Fixed Ground despawning

[Ver 3.58G]

  • MP Jitter reduced/fixed
  • Characters bouncing fixed

[Ver 3.58H] Now i think this is the final Beta update... @Bergsbruk-Announcements 😄

  • Collision Depenetration (yep thats a thing) reworked
  • MP Hydraulic damping enabled
  • MP digging improved

[Ver 3.59C] This is the final Beta update...

  • Some other Bs i dont remember
  • Hydraulic damping issue fixed
  • Steering speed issue fixed

