Bergsbruk Ver 3.59E Update!

Complete-ish Changelog from Discord
[Ver 1.22BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements
- Now that we know that the the engine changes worked i have removed the Benchmark
- Added in the Building system
- Added in the Map Creation system
- Made some tweaks to the help text
[Ver 1.23BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements
- Tweaked the Building system
- Fixed the Save issue
- Changed zoom to Scrollwheel
[Ver 1.24BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements
- Building system now has Snap support
- Tweaked the Building system
- Added a bunch of settings
- Made it possible to invert mouse
- Fixed teleporting building blocks issue
- Fixed Building blocks sitting together Issue
[Ver 1.25BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements
- Tweaked the Building system
- Added a bunch of settings
- Added the big dozer
- New Engine & Transmission
- New Vehicle physics
- New Camera System
- Alot more stuff
[Ver 1.26BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements
- Fixed steamcontroller control issue
- Money issue fixed
[Ver 1.27BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements
-
Alot of Issues fixed
-
Added Dig resistance
-
Tuned the digging for the dozer
-
Added so its possible to sell stuff
-
Known Issues, Trees despawn when your close to them
[Ver 1.27.1BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements
- Trees added
- Steam Controller conflict resolved (i hope)
[Ver 1.3BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements
- MP added
- MP sync reworked
- Dirt handeling reworked
- Modding support added
- Alot more changes
[Ver 1.32BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements
-Tons of small fixes
- No more space elevator
[Ver 1.33BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements
- New Map "Malmfälten" added with a big open pit mine
- New Textures for dirt
- Dirt texture tile fixed
- Excavator Added
- Loader Added
- Buckets for both added
- MP disabled (Just need to get the Attachments working for MP)
- Fixed alot of stuff
- Added Dumper
- Added Crusher
- Crusher is now crushing the gravel to smaller pieces each time its crushed (4 Stages that will start with blasted rock but we dont have blasting stuff yet)
- New Map "Malmfälten" Test 4
- MP enabled
- BETA is now indicated by the text in the upper left corner
[Ver 1.35BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements Next update will include more vehicles and continue to tweak the game 😄
- Camera now follows cab in first person
- Changed textures for one dozer
- Alot of Physics changes for vehicles
- Alot of controller issues fixed
- Audio sliders should now work
- Alot of other game base things worked out
- Invoices now back
[Ver 1.37BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements
- Added Excavators
- Added Buckets
- Added another Crusher
- Fixed Pbrake issue
- Excavator should be smoooother
- Some vehicles now have default lights/beacons
- Fixed entering/exit issue
- Fixed some other dirt issues
- Tweaked digging for the excavators
- Added lights in shop
- Fixed some MP issues
- Something more i forgot
[Ver 1.38BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements
- Added Dirt Feedback, the deeper you dig the harder it gets
- When the Bucket is full you can only dig upwards
- Fixed a couple of fillplane bugs
[Ver 1.39BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements
-Fixed some controller issues
-Made Steam Controller a separate thing
[Ver 1.40BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements
-Fixed some Joystick issues
-Added Grader, Dozer D8, Stacker, 2 Loaders, Buckets, Rototilt
-New Attachment System
-Reworked Dozers/graders
-Fixed MP Issue
[Ver 1.41BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements
-Added Tutorial
-Fixed multiple MP issues
-Other fixes
[Ver 3.42BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements Update is soon finnished, just the bit to load the mods left!
-Added Barriers,Roadcones, pipes, houses
-Fixed bucket issues
-Fixed the tutorial
-Added a gravity App (so you can enable physics on objects like roadcones)
[Ver 3.42BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements Update is soon finnished, still working on loading the mods!
-Added New Articulated Dump Truck
-Fixed some issues
[Ver 3.48BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements This is a big milestone, Singleplayer, Multiplayer & Modding done! (We still have issues but its there and completed)
- Mods are now loaded automaticly
- Fixed Loading screen issue in MP
- Fixed lights saving issue,
- Fixed Save loading
- Some other issues i think
- Added Mod Log
[Ver 3.51BETA] Released now! 😄 @Bergsbruk-Announcements
- Added an "SmelterRig" so you can sell ore and gravel
- Edited some settings for MP
- Joystick backend Rework
- Some other issues
[Ver 3.52BETA] out trying to fix the same issues
[Ver 3.55BETA] @Bergsbruk-Announcements I think that MP is now working, forgot to edit the Version in the menu tho
[Ver 3.57BETA] @Bergsbruk-Announcements Think this marks the end of stuff to add to this update 🥳
- Digging now optimized to reduce some lag
- Modding Now completed with Docs & Tutorials
- Multiplayer now works
- Added some more Haultrucks
- Fixed other small issues
[Ver 3.58BETA] @Bergsbruk-Announcements 😄
- Dozer Rework to reduce lag
- Added some instructions to the Tutorial
[Ver 3.58B BETA] @Bergsbruk-Announcements 😄
- Added a "NextGen" map with weather and new foliage for high end PCs
- Added "Ironlands" new massive pit map
- Fixed vehicles falling tough terrain when left running
[Ver 3.58F]
- Small tweaks to the info system
- Fixed Ground despawning
[Ver 3.58G]
- MP Jitter reduced/fixed
- Characters bouncing fixed
[Ver 3.58H] Now i think this is the final Beta update... @Bergsbruk-Announcements 😄
- Collision Depenetration (yep thats a thing) reworked
- MP Hydraulic damping enabled
- MP digging improved
[Ver 3.59C] This is the final Beta update...
- Some other Bs i dont remember
- Hydraulic damping issue fixed
- Steering speed issue fixed
Changed files in this update