Bergsbruk Ver 3.59E Update!

[Ver 1.22BETA] Released now!

Now that we know that the the engine changes worked i have removed the Benchmark

Added in the Building system

Added in the Map Creation system

Made some tweaks to the help text

[Ver 1.23BETA] Released now!

Tweaked the Building system

Fixed the Save issue

Changed zoom to Scrollwheel

[Ver 1.24BETA] Released now!

Building system now has Snap support

Tweaked the Building system

Added a bunch of settings

Made it possible to invert mouse

Fixed teleporting building blocks issue

Fixed Building blocks sitting together Issue

[Ver 1.25BETA] Released now!

Tweaked the Building system

Added a bunch of settings

Added the big dozer

New Engine & Transmission

New Vehicle physics

New Camera System

Alot more stuff

[Ver 1.26BETA] Released now!

Fixed steamcontroller control issue

Money issue fixed

[Ver 1.27BETA] Released now!

Alot of Issues fixed

Added Dig resistance

Tuned the digging for the dozer

Added so its possible to sell stuff

Known Issues, Trees despawn when your close to them

[Ver 1.27.1BETA] Released now!

Trees added

Steam Controller conflict resolved (i hope)

[Ver 1.3BETA] Released now!

MP added

MP sync reworked

Dirt handeling reworked

Modding support added

Alot more changes

[Ver 1.32BETA] Released now!

-Tons of small fixes

No more space elevator

[Ver 1.33BETA] Released now!

New Map "Malmfälten" added with a big open pit mine

New Textures for dirt

Dirt texture tile fixed

Excavator Added

Loader Added

Buckets for both added

MP disabled (Just need to get the Attachments working for MP)

Fixed alot of stuff

Added Dumper

Added Crusher

Crusher is now crushing the gravel to smaller pieces each time its crushed (4 Stages that will start with blasted rock but we dont have blasting stuff yet)

New Map "Malmfälten" Test 4

MP enabled

BETA is now indicated by the text in the upper left corner

[Ver 1.35BETA] Released now! Next update will include more vehicles and continue to tweak the game

Camera now follows cab in first person

Changed textures for one dozer

Alot of Physics changes for vehicles

Alot of controller issues fixed

Audio sliders should now work

Alot of other game base things worked out

Invoices now back

[Ver 1.37BETA] Released now!

Added Excavators

Added Buckets

Added another Crusher

Fixed Pbrake issue

Excavator should be smoooother

Some vehicles now have default lights/beacons

Fixed entering/exit issue

Fixed some other dirt issues

Tweaked digging for the excavators

Added lights in shop

Fixed some MP issues

Something more i forgot

[Ver 1.38BETA] Released now!

Added Dirt Feedback, the deeper you dig the harder it gets

When the Bucket is full you can only dig upwards

Fixed a couple of fillplane bugs

[Ver 1.39BETA] Released now!

-Fixed some controller issues

-Made Steam Controller a separate thing

[Ver 1.40BETA] Released now!

-Fixed some Joystick issues

-Added Grader, Dozer D8, Stacker, 2 Loaders, Buckets, Rototilt

-New Attachment System

-Reworked Dozers/graders

-Fixed MP Issue

[Ver 1.41BETA] Released now!

-Added Tutorial

-Fixed multiple MP issues

-Other fixes

[Ver 3.42BETA] Released now! Update is soon finnished, just the bit to load the mods left!

-Added Barriers,Roadcones, pipes, houses

-Fixed bucket issues

-Fixed the tutorial

-Added a gravity App (so you can enable physics on objects like roadcones)

-Added New Articulated Dump Truck

-Fixed some issues

[Ver 3.48BETA] Released now! This is a big milestone, Singleplayer, Multiplayer & Modding done! (We still have issues but its there and completed)

Mods are now loaded automaticly

Fixed Loading screen issue in MP

Fixed lights saving issue,

Fixed Save loading

Some other issues i think

Added Mod Log

[Ver 3.51BETA] Released now!

Added an "SmelterRig" so you can sell ore and gravel

Edited some settings for MP

Joystick backend Rework

Some other issues

[Ver 3.52BETA] out trying to fix the same issues

[Ver 3.55BETA] I think that MP is now working, forgot to edit the Version in the menu tho

[Ver 3.57BETA] Think this marks the end of stuff to add to this update

Digging now optimized to reduce some lag

Modding Now completed with Docs & Tutorials

Multiplayer now works

Added some more Haultrucks

Fixed other small issues

[Ver 3.58BETA]

Dozer Rework to reduce lag

Added some instructions to the Tutorial

[Ver 3.58B BETA]

Added a "NextGen" map with weather and new foliage for high end PCs

Added "Ironlands" new massive pit map

Fixed vehicles falling tough terrain when left running

[Ver 3.58F]

Small tweaks to the info system

Fixed Ground despawning

[Ver 3.58G]

MP Jitter reduced/fixed

Characters bouncing fixed

[Ver 3.58H] Now i think this is the final Beta update...

Collision Depenetration (yep thats a thing) reworked

MP Hydraulic damping enabled

MP digging improved

[Ver 3.59C] This is the final Beta update...