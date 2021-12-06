Update v2.1.2021.5527 - Changelog

Greetings!

We should now have a real fix for the infantry going invisible to tank crews, this is in huge part thanks to the wealth of bug reports & the efforts of our QA team.

Additionally we've fixed several other small and major issues like the tank sounds being heard from very far distances. This was due to some broken sound attenuation.

Official Partner "The_Yazoo" Interview with the Community Manager of Post Scriptum

18th of December @ 6 PM UK/GMT

In additional news Official Post Scriptum Partner The_Yazoo will be hosting an interview on December 18th @ 6 PM UK/GMT over on his [Twitch](www.twitch.tv/the_yazoo) with Post Scriptum Community Manager Henrik "SnazzyDuckling" CHRISTENSEN

They will be talking about all things Post Scriptum, wrapping up 2021 and looking forward to what is coming in 2022 for Post Scriptum. Questions will also be answered from the community so if you are interested in giving your questions you can let Yazoo know on his Twitter & Discord server.

As per usual you can find the changelog for this update below.

Changelog v2.1.2021.5527

Potential fix for infantry sometimes being invisible to tank crews.

Fixed Best RAAS names not being consistent.

Fixed tanks being heard over long distance due to broken sound attenuation.

Removed fire spark emitter from wreck explosion.

Updated old 20mm HE explosion on concrete & brick.

Fixed rocket launcher using large tank shell impact fx.

Fixed MSP being disabled near friendly tanks.

KNOWN ISSUES WE ARE WORKING ON

APHE not generating penetration decal

Dinant Skirmish causing crashes

Roadmap 2021 / 2022

