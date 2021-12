Share · View all patches · Build 7834127 · Last edited 6 December 2021 – 09:52:12 UTC by Wendy

Hi! :)

The game now displays the correct font as seen in the store pictures!

This is rather embarrassing lol

I always had a feeling I forgot something important. Turns out it was to embed the fonts in the game. 😬

Thank you very much to mugwumpt for making me aware of this issue!

Peace & Love,

Patrick