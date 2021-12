Share · View all patches · Build 7834120 · Last edited 6 December 2021 – 09:46:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, everyone this is Troubleshooter development team.

Content updates and system maintenance are taking more time than expected.

As a result, the server will be open 30 minutes after the scheduled time.

Please keep this in mind so that there is no mistake in the game progress.

I'm sorry for the inconvenience.

Thank you.