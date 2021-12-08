Looking for Aliens is available! 👽
Conspiracy theories don't lie - aliens are among us. Or are we among the aliens?
Here's your chance to discover the truth about extraterrestrial civilizations, find proof of the existence of aliens, and return to Earth a hero!
- Find over 250 items hidden in 25 colorful levels
- Follow the adventures of earthling Shaun as he struggles to prove the existence of aliens
- Enjoy a hidden object mechanic based on fun text hints
- Explore a highly interactive environment — turn off cloaking holograms, glimpse the characters' dreams or just eat all the food!
🛸 There is a 20% discount for human beings for the entire week 🛸