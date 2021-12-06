Gameplay Mutators BETA 5

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks!

This BETA patch adds a new gameplay mutators, and takes care of a couple of things.

This patch applies some optimizations to a critical part of the game, so some testing would be appreciated.

Version 1.3.0 BETA 5:

added joystick controls to the gameplay mutators menu

new gameplay mutator: dynamic rain - rain might start as you're playing through a level... or it might not

fixed environment sounds that fade in/out always starting out with volume at 100%, resulting in an audible "on" sound for a single frame when it starts playing

minor CPU optimizations

Accessing the beta branch

Simply right-click on Intravenous in your game list, click on 'Properties', switch over to the 'BETAS' tab, and opt into the "mutatorsupdate" beta.

Once the game finishes updating, you're good to go!

As always, since this is a BETA release, don't expect it to be stable. Expect bugs and/or crashes.

ATTENTION! PLEASE READ!

If you opt into the beta, use the "Magazine system" gameplay mutator, save, switch back to the 1.2.X version of the game, then that savefile will not load, as it contains a new weapon (mag loader tool) which is not present in the pre-mutator update version of the game.

Got feedback or bugs to report regarding the Gameplay Mutators Update BETA branch? Post it here!

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter outside of the BETA branch in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!