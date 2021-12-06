The server will be updated on 12/6 at 15.30 without any downtime

This week's non-stop maintenance, will be non-stop optimization update, designed to the following features of the user can update the login, the content is as follows.

Restore some of Kuban's mission transmission points

Repair the knight sobriety mantra can lift the berserker roar

Repair the corpse-eating and drinking skills can be used in the auxiliary

Repair the safe zone of gladiatorial arena

Repair PVE level restrictions

Expand the range of activities can use the npc in the city

New boats can be shot with the left mouse button

Optimize 82-90 monsters' blood volume reduced by about 50%, attack reduced by about 1%-10%, some monsters' experience reduced by about 10%.

The function of giving points is closed.