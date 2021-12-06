LAUNCH OF THE 1.1 VERSION OF BEYOND MANKIND

Hello again, H.O.P.E. soldiers!

The second patch for Beyond Mankind is here! And it comes with many new things to try out. After listening to all the feedback we got from players both online and in-person as well as lots of testing, the team has been making adjustments to deliver you the best possible game.

Thus, in this update, you can expect a lot of changes that will significantly improve the player’s experience, from improvements in the more generic aspects of the game like lighting, shading, sound, physics, or AI behavior, to fixes for issues that affected specific levels or sections of the game.

If you want to know what exactly these changes are, here is the full list of all the issues that have been addressed in this patch:

NEW

Introduction of new voice off, short cinematics, and reorganization of the existing ones to make the story more cohesive.

New art for the loading screens and other key moments.

Steam achievements and Steam Cloud compatibility.

Two new languages: Chinese and German - Apart from the existing English, Spanish, Russian, Portuguese and French.

The option to skip dialogue by pressing the Enter key.

Support for the OWO haptic vest.

IMPROVEMENTS

Reduction of the loading times.

Remade and improved the auto-save system.

Restructured the order of the story so that it is better understood.

The decision-making process of the soldiers’ AI.

The physics of the game.

HOPE 281’s behavior.

Improved the uniforms of H.O.P.E. soldiers and enemy troops.

Improved animations during conversation with NPCs.

Improved the movement and reactions of the animals.

BALANCE

Adjusted the Cold mechanic so that it affects the player in a more progressive way.

Balanced the difficulty of the game as well as the encounters with enemies.

Balanced access to resources.

Adjusted mouse sensitivity.

GENERAL FIXES

Fixed a major bug that did not save player skills when leaving the game.

Corrected several text errors in different languages.

Changed the smoke of the guns to improve visibility when shooting.

Adjusted the scale of several objects.

Fixed a problem with the Next / Previous weapon key.

Fixed an issue with the display of weapons.

Fixed several errors that affected the inventory section.

Fixed issues with the sounds the Player makes when walking.

Fixed some glow issues with the lantern light.

Fixed several issues regarding sound effects.

Fixed an error that occurred when the Player attempted to pick up a weapon with a flashlight.

Fixed general shading issues.

Fixed the error in the audio level sliders.

ADDITIONAL FIXES

Fixed the issues with enemy soldiers' behavior during the battle scenes of the Wasteland, the Belgian city, and the metro.

Homogenized the lighting in different scenes of Avalon and the spaceship.

Fixed lighting issues in the base corridors and the metro.

Fixed a bug that occurred upon the initialization of the Omega door puzzle in the space station.

Fixed a bug with ISS / Space station mines.

Fixed a problem with Vishpala and Bodo’s gestures while chatting.

Fixed issues in the Omega Palesack combat.

Fixed the errors that affected the ability to save and load the inventory in the battle of the ISS hangar.

Fixed many other minor bugs.

That’s all for now, but the team will keep working, and we’ll be paying a lot of attention to your feedback after this update. We’re here to listen to you, always striving to improve. So if you have any other issues, please don’t hesitate to let us know.

And as always, thank you for all the support and for believing in us! We appreciate it a lot.

Pactum Serva.