Changes made in revision 8051:

Added Camp Putredinis

Improved character transition animations

The terrain around Camp Putredinis is hilly and heavily forested. Three jump pads and three teleporters are scattered across the area.

With the jump pads you can reach an enormous height, so they are ideal as an escape route after an attack. The teleporters, on the other hand, have a fairly short cooldown time of 15 seconds, making them suitable for aggressive use.

However, it also works the other way around, because the jump pads have a huge blast radius. If too many spiders survive the shock wave, you can use one of the teleporters to get to safety. You don't even have to rush because of the high altitude you get from the jump pad.

Both strategies are very effective and great fun. I've often used both in my tests, depending on the situation.

When testing the jump pads at the new camp, I noticed that the animation didn't look good if you let your character fall to the ground from a great height. A lengthy debugging session revealed that some subsystems of the animation code tried to perform conflicting actions in certain situations.

These subsystems are now better coordinated, which not only fixed the original problem, but also made various other transition animations (e.g. from dashing to gliding or from dashing to landing) look much better in general.