Share · View all patches · Build 7833247 · Last edited 6 December 2021 – 06:06:03 UTC by Wendy

Changed the way you interact with world items, You now have to be looking at the item to interact.

Changed placement and layout of trigger tooltip

Moved the center point view over 0.3 so you can better target items in the world.

Added 0.4 to zoom level forward to get a closer view when needed

Cleaned up some of the main menus of unneeded items