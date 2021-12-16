Share · View all patches · Build 7833224 · Last edited 16 December 2021 – 07:39:10 UTC by Wendy

OFFICE MEMO 3

TO: The Steam Community

CC: Anyone else that is interested

From: Forust

Re: Patch v1.03

LOCALIZATION

The Company Man now supports Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French, Italian, German, and Spanish languages!

We noticed some of you have an intense passion for gauntlet rooms and so we added them into the game! Have fun finding them.

New Coin currency now replaces our old coupon system.

You can find these coins around the game world.

Coffee Shop has been rebalanced to match this new currency.

Added a new Impossible Mode for those of you who like the office grind.

FIXED BUGS

Level 1

Random Up bottom prompt appearing for some users at the twin mini-boss room.

Level 2

Jim moved during the cutscene after defeating Evan in Human Resources.

Level 5

Jim is teleported to the top of the tree.

Level 6

Flickering lighting on the Sales and Legal Floor