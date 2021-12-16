OFFICE MEMO 3
TO: The Steam Community
CC: Anyone else that is interested
From: Forust
Re: Patch v1.03
LOCALIZATION
The Company Man now supports Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French, Italian, German, and Spanish languages!
UPDATES
We noticed some of you have an intense passion for gauntlet rooms and so we added them into the game! Have fun finding them.
New Coin currency now replaces our old coupon system.
You can find these coins around the game world.
Coffee Shop has been rebalanced to match this new currency.
Added a new Impossible Mode for those of you who like the office grind.
FIXED BUGS
Level 1
Random Up bottom prompt appearing for some users at the twin mini-boss room.
Level 2
Jim moved during the cutscene after defeating Evan in Human Resources.
Level 5
Jim is teleported to the top of the tree.
Level 6
Flickering lighting on the Sales and Legal Floor
Changed files in this update