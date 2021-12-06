PATCH 0.21.12.06

Full Patch Log for 0.21.12.06

Major Fixes/Changes Only

• Fixed not being able to place Water Catchers on roofs.

• Fixed not being able to place shelves on all wall types.

• Fixed not being able to place hatches if there's an object beneath it.

• Fixed not being able to repair items with a hammer if they require no repair components.

• Added meshes for the Santa Clause Hat and Beard.

• Added new mesh for the Santa Stash.

• Fixed a connection timeout and engine crash when trying to connect to a server when the server browser is still returning results.

• Item labels are now off by default these can be enabled on the main menu under game settings.

• The game will now auto detect your native OS language and set it as default if available.

• Fixed missing collision on junkyard cars.

• Fixed plant snapping in garden beds.

• Added new item Pipe Axe.

• Added new item Christmas Doormat.

• Items sold by drifters are now displayed in their grade colors.

• Rare item chances increased for drifters.

• Fixed Quarry loot spawner not spawning loot on player entry.

• increased placement distances for large spiked walls and gates.

• Large Medkits on use now also heal broken bones.

• Added new supporter pack item Pirate Wheel.



UPCOMING CHRISTMAS EVENT

There is a upcoming Christmas event which will take place on Rise Island, this event will be set live in the next following update, date for this event is yet to be announced.

Localization updates do take time so if there are any missing translations, please be aware these will be translated in future updates.

If you wish to keep up to date with the games progress and current road map, please come join the official Remnants discord group.

As always if you find any issues or bugs, please report them in-game or via the discord group, if there’s major issues or you wish to discuss them in more detail feel free to on the discord group, I do try my best to test every update best that I can but at the end of the day I’m only one person :-). Thank you everyone for your support and feedback.