In this update, health bars for units can now be seen. When your mouse hovers over a unit (friendly or enemy) it will show its health bar. This will better help you plan your strategies!

This update also includes some tiny tweaks and changes, like having a link to the Discord server on the main menu, adding a tip for unlocking Expert Mode in the menu, and more.

Thank you all for playing my game! Join the Discord for more updates and discussions!