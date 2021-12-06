RetroArch 1.9.14 update

1.9.14

ANDROID/PLAYSTORE: Implement MANAGE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE permission

ANDROID/PLAYSTORE: Bump up SDK level to 30 to comply with Play Store policies

AUDIO/MIXER: Increase sample buffer padding

CHEEVOS: Disallow achievements when spectating netplay

CHEEVOS: Fix need-to-activate achievement logic for non-hardcore

CHEEVOS: Don’t queue rewind re-init if already on main thread

CHEEVOS: Ignore unofficial achievements unless setting is enabled

CHEEVOS: Use SSL host when available

CHEEVOS: Validate hashes for secondary discs in multi-disc games

CHEEVOS: Ensure placard is initialized on main thread when game has no achievements

CHEEVOS: Audit achievement settings defaults and visibility

CHEEVOS: Show error message when no password provided

CHEEVOS: Use widget for game loaded achievement progress

CONFIG: Honor config_save_on_exit when Reboot/Shutdown is called

DISK CONTROL: Focus on current content entry in Disk Control append/insert

FRAMEDELAY: Auto Frame Delay Improvements – swap interval handling, D3DX handling, and delay target resets also on core restart. It should now work with high refresh rates and also with Direct3D 10/11/12 drivers

INPUT/GYRO/ACCELEROMETER/ANDROID: Re-enable Gyroscope & Accelerometer when RetroArch resumes or regains focus

INPUT/HID: Fix gamepad disconnect on unrecognized HID device

LAKKA: Patch to fix keyboard typing

LAKKA: CD-ROM eject menu item

LAKKA/BLUETOOTH: Add option to remove pairing

LAKKA/SWITCH: Disable rumble gain

LAKKA/SWITCH: Disable cpu scaling, uses its own CPU governor

LOGGING: Logging cleanups. A bunch of unifications and reformattings (capitalizations, dots, quotes, prefixes etc). Also added a few missing things, such as Run-Ahead error logging and LED interface init logging when it is enabled.

NETPLAY: Networking – should not print country for a local lobby

NETPLAY: Added setting to allow/disallow players other than the host from pausing the game.

NETPLAY: Added a sublabel for netplay max connections.

NETPLAY: Fixed port override macro from not being set immediately after the port setting.

NETPLAY: Show passworded rooms on lobby

NETWORK: Make HTTP header parsing case insensitive

NETWORK/UPNP: Fixed memory leaks

NETWORK/UPNP: Added a task_queue_wait to prevent executing two nat tasks at once, so it’s also thread safe now

NETWORK/UPNP: Switch to a permanent lease time, but request it to be removed when we do netplay_free. Switch to a permanent lease time, but request it to be removed when we do netplay_free.

NETWORK/UPNP: Only use a single interface for UPnP, return on the first one found instead of iterating over all of them and opening them one by one

OVERLAYS: Revert changes

RETROFW: Add OSS audio

VIDEO/ROTATION: Always return false if rotation can’t occur. RETRO_ENVIRONMENT_SET_ROTATION should return false when rotation has been forcefully disabled in frontend, that way the core can decide if aspect ratio should be rotated or not for vertical games. Useful for FBNeo for instance.

VULKAN: Avoid hard crash when capturing screenshot in emulating mailbox.

WIIU: Make wiiu_gfx_load_texture code safer

WIIU: Fix keyboard support.