Update v0.73

I've gotten some great feedback and have plans in motion to rework/smoothen out a lot of things including some battle systems, progression, ability balancing, and monster balancing.
Those are bigger changes though and will take a little time to both implement and test. This weekend I was out of town so I just did my best to hit the bugs that I could. Tomorrow I'll be fully back in it!
Changes for 0.73:
- Fixed several bug that occurs when player types their name at name input
- Fixed bug related to abilities with HP cost
- Altered several abilities power, names, and descriptions
- Various audio fixes
More soon!
-Nick
Changed files in this update