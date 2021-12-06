 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hearts of the Dungeon List update for 6 December 2021

Update v0.73

Share · View all patches · Build 7832897 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've gotten some great feedback and have plans in motion to rework/smoothen out a lot of things including some battle systems, progression, ability balancing, and monster balancing.

Those are bigger changes though and will take a little time to both implement and test. This weekend I was out of town so I just did my best to hit the bugs that I could. Tomorrow I'll be fully back in it!

Changes for 0.73:

  • Fixed several bug that occurs when player types their name at name input
  • Fixed bug related to abilities with HP cost
  • Altered several abilities power, names, and descriptions
  • Various audio fixes

More soon!

-Nick

Changed files in this update

Hearts of the Dungeon List Content Depot 1348751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.