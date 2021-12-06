Update v0.73

I've gotten some great feedback and have plans in motion to rework/smoothen out a lot of things including some battle systems, progression, ability balancing, and monster balancing.

Those are bigger changes though and will take a little time to both implement and test. This weekend I was out of town so I just did my best to hit the bugs that I could. Tomorrow I'll be fully back in it!

Changes for 0.73:

Fixed several bug that occurs when player types their name at name input

Fixed bug related to abilities with HP cost

Altered several abilities power, names, and descriptions

Various audio fixes

More soon!

-Nick