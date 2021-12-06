The Dreadbot is Fromptech's commando military unit. It comes ready to use with a modified machine gun and a short charge plasma rocket launcher. It’s everything the modern property acquisition team requires. It is only available for purchase in a third tier barracks belonging to Fromptech, and it's icon is the same as the other commando units. With this update, every faction now has access to a unique unit, and the team is gearing up for some significant future releases.

We are now switching to a longer update cycle, to help us develop the kind of content you guys have been asking for. However, if you can’t wait to see what we’re up to, feel free to join us on the Discord. There we will be sharing minor updates to the Bot Wars Beta-Branch. We will also continue to release small quality of life updates, performance improvements, and bug patches as the need arises. We look forward to you joining us on the Beta-Branch as we test out these new features. We’ve got some big plans, and we can’t wait to share them with you.

-Introduced the Dreadbot, with new machine gun and rocket launcher

-The player can now disable turret upgrading from the skirmish menu

-Lower rate of fire and accuracy for MG turrets

-Added longer reload times for MG, HMG, Nade-Shotgun, and Artillery turrets

-Fixed the ballistic trajectory prediction of the AI, so AI can use rockets better

-New darker look to the Depths Level

-Fixed units that weren’t swapping away from melee units

-Increased melee weapon damage against armor

-Added some new voice lines to the turret bot