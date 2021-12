Share · View all patches · Build 7832684 · Last edited 6 December 2021 – 04:09:18 UTC by Wendy

[Leah's Secret Room]

Fixed the bug that caused Gacha Token error and unable to continue when the affection bar is filled.

To apologize for the experience, we decided to send 1,000,000 Gacha Tokens to all who're affected by this.

Thank you for your love and support!