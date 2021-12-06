Patch notes 12/5/21

Share · View all patches · Build 7832308 · Last edited 6 December 2021 – 01:09:13 UTC by Wendy

In this patch we did a huge amount of future-proofing, and introduced some important quality of life features. We'll be releasing another update soon where we leverage all of these updates in our own standard characters!

Enable and disable animations in the editor

Click the check box next to any animation to toggle its enabled status.

Disable animations that aren't finished yet, and you can play the character without fear of getting locked in place or triggering a bug.

You can now enable the "B" and "Down B" animations in your own characters. We'll release these animations in the standard characters soon!

Animation-specific events

You can now add events in the Events pane that will apply only to the current animation, allowing for greater flexibility.

Example: When our attack hits an opponent, play an animation- but only if we're using our Side B attack!

New system to easily customize physics for attacks

Added new frame actions: Set Temporary Air Control Settings and Set Temporary Ground Control Settings

and These actions have a list of optional parameters. Enable the ones you need, and the rest of the settings are left at their default values.

Settings are reset when your animation ends or is interrupted, so change settings without fear of breaking your other functionality.

Easily create attacks that hover, move your character on a path, have custom landing behavior, etc.

Note: we removed the "PhysicsEnabled" variable, because it was causing bugs. This new system is a much more flexible replacement!

New system for easier combo creation

Add the frame action "Start Input Listener" and tell it which input to listen for (for example, Press Attack)

Add child actions, like you would in an If statement, and they will be executed when the input is detected.

No more copying If statements onto every frame to check for inputs!

Added a single platform stage

We've gotten a lot of requests for a stage like Final Destination. We rigged up a simple one that you can play on for now.

More updates to stages coming in future updates!

Other small character editor enhancements

Frame actions can now set movement speeds higher than the player's walk/run speed (previously, the speeds were capped)

New events: Got Shielded, Move Into Wall

Added settings to customize hitstun for hitboxes

New frame actions for easier movement control: Set Zero Movement Speed and Set Movement Speed In Direction .

and . Standardized landing animations: the Land animation will play any time you land, unless you override with custom landing behavior in a given animation. If you don't want this behavior, you can disable the Land animation.

Bug fixes