NPC direction sprites + Localization started and bug fixing 12-6-21

ADDED - All NPCs have been giving directional sprites!! We also added some entirely new sprites and updated some existing ones. Trainers are coming next along with post-battle messages, and multiple other trainer battle upgrades currently in the works!

ADDED - SIX Nuumonsters followers!! Unlock them by defeating Elite trainers^^

FIXED - Boating theme not playing after sailing a second time

FIXED - No OST music when starting the game in certain areas

FIXED - OST shut off when exiting a store page and other various issues

FIXED - Fish merchant game crash, sorry about that!!

FIXED - Yes/No boat message not displaying properly in large screen modes (sorry!!! I don't use large screen mode ;-;)

Notes: Every single NPC has been overwritten and replaced with a new system to allow for easier addition of new NPCs and to allow for multi-direction sprites. I will also be doing something similar with all rooms/buildings and adding much more rooms along with that in the next update. Trainers need more work so they don't have their multi-direction sprites yet.

Coming soon: Blueberry Bay is going to be a large, bustling town full of details! I've already got it about 30% complete and I can't wait to show it off in the next update. Feel free to visit the discord if you'd like to see wip images or hear about other planned additions!