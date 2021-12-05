NPC direction sprites + Localization started and bug fixing 12-6-21

ADDED - All NPCs have been giving directional sprites!! We also added some entirely new sprites and updated some existing ones. Trainers are coming next along with post-battle messages, and multiple other trainer battle upgrades currently in the works!
ADDED - SIX Nuumonsters followers!! Unlock them by defeating Elite trainers^^
FIXED - Boating theme not playing after sailing a second time
FIXED - No OST music when starting the game in certain areas
FIXED - OST shut off when exiting a store page and other various issues
FIXED - Fish merchant game crash, sorry about that!!
FIXED - Yes/No boat message not displaying properly in large screen modes (sorry!!! I don't use large screen mode ;-;)
Notes: Every single NPC has been overwritten and replaced with a new system to allow for easier addition of new NPCs and to allow for multi-direction sprites. I will also be doing something similar with all rooms/buildings and adding much more rooms along with that in the next update. Trainers need more work so they don't have their multi-direction sprites yet.
Coming soon: Blueberry Bay is going to be a large, bustling town full of details! I've already got it about 30% complete and I can't wait to show it off in the next update. Feel free to visit the discord if you'd like to see wip images or hear about other planned additions!
Changed files in this update