The WACKY CHEATS Update - Including a playable raptor mode!

WACKY CHEATS!

**

Featuring

**

Raptor Jerma

Play as a raptor.

Shoot lasers. Aim lasers up and down.

Use lasers to reflect other projectiles.

Fast Jerma

Go fast.

Quick Attack

Spam your attacks.

Roll Attack

Roll into enemies to hurt them.

Roll into crates to destroy them.

Purple Jerma

Turns Jerma purple.

Double Jump

Can jump twice.

Die Instantly

Press "R" to DIE instantly.

Works anywhere, anytime.

(May break the game)

**

Description

**

The game's been out for a while, so I decided I just wanted to mess around and break things with in-game cheats. Enjoy.

You can toggle the cheats on or off at any time during the game using the settings menu within the pause menu. You can also enable multiple at once and they should all function together (which makes the gameplay VERY stupid). Some achievements/stats are locked out if you used cheats at any point during a game session.

This update also adds in the content added during the behind-the-scenes video (Video Link) like a new Jerma dance and Jerma joke audio line. The credits are finally updated as well since the behind-the-scenes was finally finished.

This was very fun to make. Thanks to the game's discord (Discord Link) for giving me some of the cheat ideas.

Also, this is the last planned content update to "Jerma's Big Adventure".

Thanks to everyone for playing the game!

(If you would like to follow my other projects, including an upcoming free "Chapter 1" demo of my main game project, check out my Youtube or my newly used Twitter account for updates, eventually)