48 Hours Patch Notes

Hello Fellow Romans!
It's been 48 hours since Ephesus was released! We are committed to continuing to improve the Ephesus until we give you the best experience. That's why we're listening to your feedback and continuing to fix the issues with the patches and hot fixes.
Day 2 Patch Notes:
- We've updated the quest descriptions to make them more understandable
- We've fixed the problems in quest line
- New NPCs and dialogs added
- UI improvements
- Folliage optimizations improved
- All waters of Ephesus are ready for you to swim!
- NPC AI improvements
- The bug caused the flaxes burried under the ground was fixed (now you can collect them easily)
- You can see Darius on the map from now on
- T-Pose NPCs are fixed
- New NPCs added to Hippodrome and Tavern
- Fishes added to waters around the map
- Stable's textures fixed
- More enviromental sounds added
- Item dissapear problem in save system fixed
- Map UI fixed
- Point of interest legend added to map UI
Thank you for believing and trusting us! Ephesus will come to a much better place with your feedback.
As you know we're working on localization for many languages. In our first major update we will be add a second language. Which language would you prefer first? Please vote it from the link down below;
Changed files in this update