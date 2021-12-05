48 Hours Patch Notes

Hello Fellow Romans!

It's been 48 hours since Ephesus was released! We are committed to continuing to improve the Ephesus until we give you the best experience. That's why we're listening to your feedback and continuing to fix the issues with the patches and hot fixes.

Day 2 Patch Notes:

We've updated the quest descriptions to make them more understandable

We've fixed the problems in quest line

New NPCs and dialogs added

UI improvements

Folliage optimizations improved

All waters of Ephesus are ready for you to swim!

NPC AI improvements

The bug caused the flaxes burried under the ground was fixed (now you can collect them easily)

You can see Darius on the map from now on

T-Pose NPCs are fixed

New NPCs added to Hippodrome and Tavern

Fishes added to waters around the map

Stable's textures fixed

More enviromental sounds added

Item dissapear problem in save system fixed

Map UI fixed

Point of interest legend added to map UI

Thank you for believing and trusting us! Ephesus will come to a much better place with your feedback.

As you know we're working on localization for many languages. In our first major update we will be add a second language. Which language would you prefer first? Please vote it from the link down below;

https://strawpoll.com/6qyr441ex