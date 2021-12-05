New Content / Bug-Fix Update #6

Welcome back to another little bug-fix/changes section. Nothing too large, but also helpful.

Changed an issue when exiting the room and enemy spawns instantly. It's possible it could happen, but it lowers the chance of it happening.

ACTUALLY Fixed an issue where the enemy would spawn outside the window and would open the window at the wrong time for it to match the animation.

Updated the enemy attacks a little differently.

Adjusted the audio attack for when the player has "kuru" disease. This happens when you eat the burger on the table after visiting the cannibal site.

Added an extra model to the house.

Adjusted the enemy sound spawn time.

I've also gone through a little testing and tried to see if some issues were a thing in the new mode, double tested. From last and now, as there are no issues with either side now. Things will spawn and I'm happy to say that it is going well! There are NO changes other than clickables on choosing the no-key mode. Same endings, just for people who prefer to see the ad with their own eyes right away.

This should be it, for now, I have ideas planned for enemy changes as well in the future. Content is going to be added! New mechanics, overall changes will help make the game feel better.