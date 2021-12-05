EPISODE 36 / PS1 UPDATE 28

--------------------------------------------------

NEW: Added Aquatic Tower that spawns X 1 randomly somewhere near one of the lakes. It contains Fish Fin's, Skill Capsule, and two Aquatics.

NEW: Added Primitive Elemental Weapon Research.

NEW: Added Fish Fin Baton which is a weapon with Water Element.

NEW: Added Cactus Needle Sword which is a weapon with Dark Element.

NEW: Skinning Fish now produces 2 X Fish Fins.

NEW: Prototype Colonists Clone Pod Added. Prototype Colonist Clone Pod contains 4 clones that die instantly when their LIFE reaches 0 instead of knockdown, these clones are risky but can be rewarding as they can jumpstart your colony growth. They cost 2 influence and can be used from the first launch. In addition, Prototype Clones are always Common Rarity Type and they start the game with 0 Skill Capsule Slots. They also have their own unique clothes.

--------------------------------------------------

Direct Control: You can now Direct Control Colonists to Open Lost Clone Pods or Destroy Critter Homes and Disable ERC/Bandit Towers if possible.

--------------------------------------------------

REMOVED: Friendship & Unfriendly Bonuses -> These are legacy colonists' conditions that have no functionality in the new streamlined Ragnorium.

REMOVED: Removed Cocks to be more friendly.

--------------------------------------------------

Balance: Skill Capsules with Global Effect will no longer spawn.

Balance: Guard NPC Aggro Range reduced further by 25%.

Balance: Scorpid Damage Reduced by 1 point and LIFE reduced by 5 points.

Balance: Hyena Damage Reduced by 1 point.

Balance: Knockdown now removes Bleeding Status effect.

--------------------------------------------------

Backward Compatability: This Update is backward compatible with your existing saves. Restarting the game is not necessary.

What can you expect from PS1 Updates?

Post-Season 1 Updates are intended for polishing the game and preparing the game for Season 2, which by the current pace would happen somewhere in 2022 Fall with the release of Episode 37. These PS1 updates don't have a schedule and will be happening randomly during the last months of EA and after the game is out of EA.

In detail, these updates include Bug fixing, polish of the current systems, balance and some light revamps, and localization. The goal is to perfect all the content that has been introduced during EA/Season 1 of Ragnorium and fill the gaps that might exist.

Note: Experienced Commanders can now initiate their fresh run with eight clones. While eight clone run does not leave room for cargo, you can dispose of clones after they become a liability. Additionally, you can micro-manage your units efficiently and become reasonably self-sustainable even without sacrificing anyone.

Additional Note: Your help and opinion are always welcome. If you want to help the project, consider leaving an honest review about the game. Your feedback helps me understand if what i am doing with the game is good, and it will help potential new players to connect with Ragnorium. ːsteamhappyː

Cheers!