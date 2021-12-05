Major Balance and Gameplay Patch

BALANCE

Some classes have been simplified, as follows:

Assassins no longer take reduced counterattack damage (they have had their Health increased slightly as a result)

Cavalry no longer get their flanking bonus when attacking from behind enemies

Flying units no longer take reduced counterattack damage

Guardians now always take 20% less damage when attacked

Warriors no longer take less damage when attacked (they have had their Health increased slightly as a result), and deal 30% (was 20%) more damage when attacking units

Mana Tower now starts with 15 Health (was 12), but has 50% resistance against spells (was 60%).

Sign of the Cross is now 3 Gold and deals/heals for 28 (was 2 Gold for 34).

Kunai can no longer be played on friendly units

Infernal Furnace no longer has an attack, but increases Fire damage by +4

Rakanoth’s self-destruct has been changed to a Last Will effect. Its damage has been reduced to 25 (was 30), and his Mana cost has been increased to 3 (was 1)

Sensei no longer has Agile, but its Attack has been increased (was 6-7, now 6-8)

Frozen Halls now reads, Cause a Blizzard. Targets struck by friendly Warriors are Frozen. (Was: Cause a Blizzard. Frozen enemies take 20% more and deal 10% less damage.)

Headless Horseman’s Health has been corrected to the right value for his Level (was 48, now 42)

Kargrom’s Attack has been increased to 48-51 (was 40-45)

MINOR UPDATES

Weather effects are no longer bolded in text, as they are not keywords.

Assassin attacks from behind are now referred to as Backstab instead of Ambush

Several cards have had their text adjusted to improve legibility for lower resolution displays

Sustain now reads, Pay a cost each round or the unit dies.

BUGS

Resolved a bug where spells that resolve multiple times (e.g. Curse of Rot) are correctly affected by modifications (Amplify, Dampen, etc.)

Resolved a bug where Divert Magic was incorrectly relocating the secondary effect of multiple-tile abilities (Drain Life, Soul Steal, etc.)

Resolved a bug where Bridge Troll would appear to need to pay again to attack in the same round during extra Combat phases

Resolved a bug where Serpent Witch’s attack reduction effect could not be cleansed

Resolved a bug that sometimes caused Freeze bonuses to stack