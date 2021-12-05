Fixing those pesky bugs patch 3

Share · View all patches · Build 7831445 · Last edited 5 December 2021 – 19:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Bugfixes

fix - Putting truck bed over another truck bed fixed

fix - Vaskampo Tavern not accepting cargo fixed

fix - Nigh time ambient sound less annoying (no crickets and mosquitos inside your head, I kept the monkeys)

fix - Opening truck bed door should no longer send the truck flying. Closing it you still have to be careful.

fix - Can no longer buy truck bed infinite times.

fix - Coolant in radiator no longer refills itself

fix - Backpack system should work a little bit better

new - Added introduction speech to Jacek

new - Delivery boxes now show the city name as well not just the shop/tavern

new - Expanded the in game map to show more locations