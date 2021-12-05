Fixing those pesky bugs patch 3

Bugfixes
fix - Putting truck bed over another truck bed fixed
fix - Vaskampo Tavern not accepting cargo fixed
fix - Nigh time ambient sound less annoying (no crickets and mosquitos inside your head, I kept the monkeys)
fix - Opening truck bed door should no longer send the truck flying. Closing it you still have to be careful.
fix - Can no longer buy truck bed infinite times.
fix - Coolant in radiator no longer refills itself
fix - Backpack system should work a little bit better
new - Added introduction speech to Jacek
new - Delivery boxes now show the city name as well not just the shop/tavern
new - Expanded the in game map to show more locations
Changed files in this update