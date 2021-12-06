New Update: Bugfixes and Further Usability Improvements

Dear players!

We've just released an update that fixes those issues you've reported since our big overhaul a few weeks ago. Besides that, we've made some further usability improvements regarding the re-centering and custom music feature. You can see all the changes here:

Bugfixes:

Fixed occasional crashes when adding multiple songs to a playlist at once

Fixed bug not playing the whole custom music file in special situations

Fixed bug showing the laser pointer after double-tapping pause button during a song

Fixed loading screen not rotating with adjusted playspace on SteamVR

Fixed the local info text on SteamVR

Fixed bug not showing the playlist info during endless playlists

Fixed missing message on error when loading a song

Changes:

"Reset" button in playspace adjustment now also resets width to "Auto"

Checkmark "and play" in the generator settings now saves its state during a session

Added initial visual cue to the playlist button

Improved auto playspace size detection for more play area

Enjoy the update, and thanks for reporting bugs and helping us in making PowerBeatsVR even better :)

Speaking of feedback, feel free to share it in our Discord channel or here in the Steam community, vote on user requests, or add your own ideas on our new feedback board.

Thank you all,

the devs