Devlog 19.1: Misty-Blue Afternoons

Hello Everyone,

I am happy to bring you Devlog 19.1, a very special build for me. This is a build that I have carefully combed through piece by piece over the last few months. My goal was to rewrite code to make things simpler and faster. I will admit that my strong points aren't exactly 3D modeling and animation, so don't expect too many changes in those departments here. Instead, I focused on bug fixes and improving what would make the experience more chilling and fun immediately. I am happy to say that most of these fixed bugs are game breakers - so let's dig into a world where we never have to deal with all these problems again :)

Loading/Saving Bugs:

Fixed a bug where all game timers would be 10 times slower after loading your game. Evident with a fire burning and cooking and day/night cycle speeds.

Fixed a bug where if you saved your game while it was raining, it would never stop raining when you loaded your game again

Fixed a bug that happened every time you closed your inventory, which scrambled your save file after opening the inventory about 40 times. This corrupted your entire save file

Visual changes:

Adjustments to the atmosphere in the game with procedural Fog during normal weather

Adjustments to the atmosphere in the game with procedural Fog and lighting effects during rainy weather

Many textures and materials have been reworked and refined. Most evident in render speed and disk space usage

More fauna and flora around the world to make the world feel more like a place you can call home, a place that provides to all those whose only willing to take it

Frame rate related bug fixes:

Fixed massive frame drops when placing wooden foundations as well as weird terrain flicker when walking through a house that was carved into a slope or mountain ridge when originally built. I have removed the part where you carve out the mountain too when placing your foundation.

Fixed frame drops when many items were present around the player

Fixed further frame drops around water bodies, also changed the look and feel of the dams. Also fixed footstep sounds at dams

Gameplay fixes:

Fixed a bug where you pick something up (like a mushroom), it disappears off the ground, but your backpack was full, so the item is gone.

Fixed a bug that was throttling speed on animal response and reaction times. Wolves and bears are now as aggressive as intended.

Other changes/bug Fixes:

Entire project has been updated to the newest version of Unity. All legacy code from when the game was initially worked on in Unity 5.6.4 has been updated to Unity 2021.

As with Unity 2021, the initial "Display Screen Resolution Dialog" that comes with Unity has been removed. Screen resolution can now be set on the Graphics page in the Settings Menu.

Reduced the cost of most construction items.

Decrease health of Chicken, they are now easier to kill. Don't worry if you killed many, they will soon respawn again in their numbers.

Improved loading world speed and removed the choppiness (Not responding)

Multiplayer mode is getting a similar comb through, so is currently placed in Experimental mode. I recommend LAN sessions and even same country WAN sessions, but high latency sessions would cripple the experience quickly.

Improvements with object collisions (There was a specific type of rock that was spawned 150 times over the map whose collider was wrong, this bug fix also fixed this)

Fixed bug with opening and closing doors eventually stops working. How fantastic? My door wouldn't open that one time I really didn't need it to let me down.. Gone Satan!

Fixed a bug where a silent error would occur in the server which would even shut it down, without ever notifying the player, who would still be running around with a weapon that lasts forever..

I really hope players enjoy this build of Era of Survival. I am glad to offer you a more seamless and immersive - yet unique in its own way - experience. I am thankful to the small community out there that continue to send me supporting and motivating messages. Thank you for sticking to Era of Survival, see you in-game!

Cheers,

Jean