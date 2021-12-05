 Skip to content

Gutting Goblins! update for 5 December 2021

Gutting Goblins! Version 1.1

Hey there! Thank you for your continued support of Gutting Goblins! It means the world to those involved in it's creation, and we have updated a few things for better playability. The changes are as follows:

-Scoring is fixed, now your high score is only updated after you've defeated the boss.

-Doors are now wider, as to let the goblins get into rooms without getting stuck.

-Overall code optimization, should run a tad quicker.

If you guys continue to support the game, we'll keep making improvements for you!

