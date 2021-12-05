Gutting Goblins! Version 1.1

Hey there! Thank you for your continued support of Gutting Goblins! It means the world to those involved in it's creation, and we have updated a few things for better playability. The changes are as follows:

-Scoring is fixed, now your high score is only updated after you've defeated the boss.

-Doors are now wider, as to let the goblins get into rooms without getting stuck.

-Overall code optimization, should run a tad quicker.

If you guys continue to support the game, we'll keep making improvements for you!