Update: 0.4.34.169

- New: Now M16A4 (before M16) is the starting weapon, instead of AK47.

AK47 will remain with all players who previously received it as a starting weapon.

If you don't see your M16A4 in inventory, just restart the game. This can only happen 1 time and will be fixed soon.

- New: A holographic sight can now be installed on the M16A4;

- Improved: Minor optimization of netcode;

- Changed: The effect of character movement (shaking) on optical sights (ACOG, PSO, 8x) has been reduced;

- Changed: M16 was renamed M16A4. The appearance of the weapon remained the same;

- Changed: AK47 is now a paid weapon that can be purchased for in-game currency at the 3rd level of the character;

Weapon balance changes

M16A4:

The rate of fire was reduced from 750 to 700 rounds per minute;

M14:

Damage reduced from 50 to 47 units;

Head damage Modifier increased from 1.5 to 2.0;

Rate of fire increased by 20%;

Recoil reduced by 15%;

AK-12:

Damage increased from 25 to 27 units;

Rate of fire reduced from 670 to 650 rounds per minute;

Mobility modifier increased by 5%;

Recoil increased by 10%;

Firing range reduced by 8%;

Accuracy from the hip is reduced by 5%;

Scar-H:

Damage reduced from 40 to 38 units;

Firing range increased by 17%;

Rate of fire reduced from 600 to 580 rounds per minute;

Recoil reduced by 5%;

VSS:

Firing range reduced by 10%;

Recoil reduced by 5%;

G36C:

Firing range increased by 20%;

AK74M:

Damage has been increased from 25 to 29 units;

Rate of fire has been reduced from 650 to 630 rounds per minute;

Mobility modifier reduced by 5%;

Colt 1911:

Rate of fire increased from 310 to 360 rounds per minute;

Glock 17: