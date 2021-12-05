Update: 0.4.34.169

- New: Now M16A4 (before M16) is the starting weapon, instead of AK47.
AK47 will remain with all players who previously received it as a starting weapon.
If you don't see your M16A4 in inventory, just restart the game. This can only happen 1 time and will be fixed soon.
- New: A holographic sight can now be installed on the M16A4;
- Improved: Minor optimization of netcode;
- Changed: The effect of character movement (shaking) on optical sights (ACOG, PSO, 8x) has been reduced;
- Changed: M16 was renamed M16A4. The appearance of the weapon remained the same;
- Changed: AK47 is now a paid weapon that can be purchased for in-game currency at the 3rd level of the character;
Weapon balance changes
M16A4:
- The rate of fire was reduced from 750 to 700 rounds per minute;
M14:
- Damage reduced from 50 to 47 units;
- Head damage Modifier increased from 1.5 to 2.0;
- Rate of fire increased by 20%;
- Recoil reduced by 15%;
AK-12:
- Damage increased from 25 to 27 units;
- Rate of fire reduced from 670 to 650 rounds per minute;
- Mobility modifier increased by 5%;
- Recoil increased by 10%;
- Firing range reduced by 8%;
- Accuracy from the hip is reduced by 5%;
Scar-H:
- Damage reduced from 40 to 38 units;
- Firing range increased by 17%;
- Rate of fire reduced from 600 to 580 rounds per minute;
- Recoil reduced by 5%;
VSS:
- Firing range reduced by 10%;
- Recoil reduced by 5%;
G36C:
- Firing range increased by 20%;
AK74M:
- Damage has been increased from 25 to 29 units;
- Rate of fire has been reduced from 650 to 630 rounds per minute;
- Mobility modifier reduced by 5%;
Colt 1911:
- Rate of fire increased from 310 to 360 rounds per minute;
Glock 17:
- Rate of fire increased from 360 to 420 rounds per minute;
Changed files in this update