Share · View all patches · Build 7831287 · Last edited 5 December 2021 – 18:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello today's update is around dialogues.

The dialogue system has been remade completely, so it adds better flexibility in general.

this not much as a whole but it took time to change every dialogue line from every characters.

I hope you understand the delay.

Next update will be around adding more stuff to the gameplay, sounds, items, and so on...