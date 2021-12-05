 Skip to content

Cave Confectioner update for 5 December 2021

Version 0.7.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, folks! Thanks to the recent and unexpected help of DarkQuantum, there is a little bit of renewed interest in this game as well as a couple new enemies in the works. For the time being, this patch release mainly just brings an important feature that has been requested a few times: the minimap.

For those who don't know, a minimap is a little radar display in a video game that acts like a GPS. This game's implementation uses tile instancing to draw the bottom 2 layers of the map in a small framebuffer. (If this lags the game for you, it may be time to upgrade to a new computer. I am continually benchmarking and hope these features aren't a problem.)

What changed:

  • Minimap!
  • Replaced the old crafting sound with the softer pick-up-item sound
  • New items that currently do nothing: Stone Axe (Stone Axehead + Wood), Spear (Wood + Knife = Wood Rod, Wood Rod + Knife = Spear)
  • Fixed a bug that caused special items to increase in number when trading
  • Other bug fixes

