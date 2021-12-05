Version 0.7.3

Hey, folks! Thanks to the recent and unexpected help of DarkQuantum, there is a little bit of renewed interest in this game as well as a couple new enemies in the works. For the time being, this patch release mainly just brings an important feature that has been requested a few times: the minimap.

For those who don't know, a minimap is a little radar display in a video game that acts like a GPS. This game's implementation uses tile instancing to draw the bottom 2 layers of the map in a small framebuffer. (If this lags the game for you, it may be time to upgrade to a new computer. I am continually benchmarking and hope these features aren't a problem.)

What changed: