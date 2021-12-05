Highrise Mogul v1.012 patch notes:

Thank you to everyone who bought the game! Or everyone watching let's plays! Or just taking reading up on the game! Seeing all the interest in Highrise Mogul has been very exciting!

The game will continue to be updated with bug fixes and new content. Today I'm releasing the first patch (Highrise Mogul v1.012). This patch includes some low hanging fruit bug fixes, quality of life improvements and 3 new detail items that you can place in your Highrise!

Patch notes (v1.012):

Fire spread rate reduced

First fire chance lowered (fires should now appear later in the game)

Littering rate slightly reduced

Fixed bug where room walls went missing if they were previously connected to outside walls

Fixed door pathfind bug

Pop up text display money spent/gained improved

Fixed bug in PR Campaign starting times, now displayed correctly

Added tooltips for staff

Fixed bug in promote innovation policy

Fixed bug in gated community policy GUI

New detail item: ATM

New detail item: Newspaper stand

New detail item: USB charging station

Again a huge thank you to everyone who has been reporting bugs and playing the game! Not all known bugs were addressed with this patch but I'm hoping to get to the rest of them soon as well!

Thanks again!

-Olli