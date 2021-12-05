Fight Knight Patch 2

Hello everyone! Thomas here.

First of all I want to apologize for the problems anyone encountered when I pushed patch 1 last night, it seems to have had some very strange effects to people's save files. As soon as I woke up and saw, I rolled back the game to the previous patch while I worked on fixing it. I realized that I had made a change which caused things that save their state to read their states back in a different order, which of course caused all kinds of strange things.

I realize now that updating my game when it's only myself testing it, and updating it when hundreds of people are actively playing through it, are two very different things. A big mistake was to push this update right before going to sleep, I'll certainly never do that again. But beyond that, I'll be very careful not to cause another issue like this in the future, by doing much more thorough testing.Thank you for your patience.

These strange effects SHOULD be resolved now.

That said, if you have saved your game during the several-hour period where patch 1 was live, you may or may not still have some items missing from your inventory or the game world. I believe nothing should cause the game to be unbeatable, and any items you had which are missing from your inventory should be back where they were originally found, but if not, you may have to restart your save to retrieve those items. If anything about the state of your game is preventing progression entirely, please let me know and I will do what I can to assist that in an additional update on monday.

After rolling back the previous update due to that unexpected behavior, I have hopefully resolved that and am now pushing this update again, with additional fixes.

For the sake of clarity, here are the things which patch 1 fixed, since I am now re-introducing these fixes:

fixed some overly loud sound effects

fixed method that allowed boxes to be placed in unintended ways

fixed nightwatch item sometimes not being given

fixed lvl5 gauntlet crash

fixed lvl2 boss crash

Here is what patch 2 fixes:

-fixed "danger health" state sometimes persisting despite healing

-fixed being able to break the music by drinking a healing potion or executing a specialty while dying

-fixed the "inventory shuffle"

-fixed switches, bridges etc not remembering their state properly

-fixed cage key sometimes not being given appropriately

-fixed armor pieces sometimes not appearing. You may have to recollect some armor if you haven't given the full set to the blacksmith yet.