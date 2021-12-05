The Cracking Update

This update is for the boys, and by that, I mean the men. Safe cracking, guns, explosion effects, and other cool guy stuff is added in the latest 1.22 release of Broke Protocol. Normally I would say something about how this is the biggest update yet here. And by number of lines in the changelog, it is in fact pretty big. In a numerical sense. Let’s get cracking.

Functional Safe Cracking Minigame



Locked inventories up till now were perpetual enigmas. Impenetrable boxes of mystery polygons. What were in them what are the economic implications of old Halloween candy lost in time? In 1.22, now every chest, safe, and ‘junk drawer’ can be lockpicked with a small new minigame. Get a Lockpick from the Pawn Shop and you can now test your ingenuity against a bad programmer’s imitation of Skyrim lockpicking. You still get a Robbery crime on entry though, even cracking into a lowly Level 1 apartment chest. You’ve been warned.

New Inventory Handling



All the chests, cases, and safes in apartments and other interiors can be cracked. The standing safe from the bank vaults is now available in your IKEA catalogue too. Safe cracking difficulty is determined by the value of the safe contents – it’s still not that hard though so don’t cry about it. Unless you’re colorblind – then it’s Nightmare mode because I didn’t have the foresight to think about that.

New Weapon and More Modding Features



The P90 is finally here courtesy of Xweert123 winning the Modding Competition. It really does look cool and is the first bullpup design added to the stock arsenal. You’ll see some changes to effects like lighting and smoke puffs for silenced/flash hidden weapons. The whole effects system was rewritten for optimization and now supports custom effects for projectile weapons too.

Gun Handling Changes



Guns are more steady overall when firing and aiming down sights. They’re definitely more controllable on mobile too. Their bullets actually reach visibility range now, and they no longer shoot leisurely nerf balls. Gun are actually deadly now, even if you’re aiming with your thumbs on a Guatemalan phone, through 5G wireless Covid airwaves, while huffing chemtrails. I wish gaming kill montages on YouTube were popular again. Does anyone even read these things?

Other Changes



You’ll see a few more cool effects like skid marks in this update. Damage indicators are also new so you’ll at least know where the aimbotting AI is shooting from. Czech language translations are available now thanks to Jakub K. Also you can now invite friends on Steam with a direct server link you can copy from the server browser.

Here’s the full v1.22 changelog:

New Lockpicking Minigame for cracking safes and chests

Minor Hacking Minigame visual updates (UI masking)

New LineGraphic, QuadGraphic, CircleGraphic UI Classes

Added Xweert123’s Modding Competition FN P90 Submachine Gun

New directional hit markers

GameSource Damage events now receive more useful parameters about the source

Increased all gun ranges to visible limit (256 units)

Mobile joysticks now floating and reset correctly on death

More logging on server quit

Added Faster ShellThrown variant for Fighter jets to use

Inventory count/chance defaults in World Builder changed from 0 to 1

Update to latest CEF framework

Improved CEF performance, threading, cleanup, and input handling

Updated CEF example index.html

New ‘inventoryType’ Enum (replaces hasInventory, shop, lockable fields)

Removed ‘Safe’ Class of items (use Entity with Locked inventoryType)

All chests/cases in Apartments are now ‘Locked’ type

Large Safe added to Furniture items

New entity methods: HasInventory, Shop, InApartment, CanView, CanCrack

Removed svManager.fixedPlaces (due to cleaner InApartment implementation)

Removed svManager.payScale (handled fully in GameSource now)

New GameSourceEvents: PlayerCrackStart, PlayerMount, PlayerDismount

All Transports have some air control now (moddable orientStrength Property)

Wheel colliders interact with physics objects and props now

Time-sliced map processing for much faster and smoother level loading

New Czech(CZ) language option (thanks to @Jakub K.)

Using new ObjectPool system to clean up and reuse effects

Thrown objects now support a customDestroyEffect (old mods need reconfiguration)

Hitscan items now support a customFireEffect

Fixed destroyed cars often not exploding

Minor player capsule and origin tweaks

Added tire skid mark effects

Fixed calculations for skidding effects/sounds

Fixed bounds calculation for scaled mods

Fixed rendering bugs for clothing mods if offset or scaled wrong

Underbarrel initialization fixes and new laser effect

Muzzle flashes now emit a Light Source

Flash Hider and Silencer use a new SmokePuff effect (no light)

Improved sight picture for ACOG

Sights are much more stable when firing

Gun muzzle velocities increased 50%

Fixed missing hit effects when shooting some items

Additional hitscan checks to prevent throwing/firing stuff through walls

Fixed Speedboost collider center

Fixed mesh errors on Station buildings

Fixed rare server exception during player loading

Added range checks on door entry (GameSource)

Fixed seating offset on many Chair objects

Fixed many translations thanks to Community edits

Fixed many null checks for engine compatibility/safety

Mobs can properly place a lot more items than before (TVs, etc)

Item mods no longer need an unused BoxCollider (bounds calc’d at runtime)

AssetBundle loading cleaned up with fewer disk reads/writes

Added error handling check during AssetBundle loading

Fixed Destructible modding (use new DestructibleProperties script)

Removed BrokeProtocol.Prefabs namespace (just use BrokeProtocol.Entities)

Added vanilla game Destructibles to BPResources

Fixed skybox jittering at high speed

Fixed sky elements rendering in front of objects

Cache files now checksummed for corruption (broken downloads, etc)

Properly handle empty map files

Owned vehicles are no longer despawned if abandoned

Emergency vehicle sirens reset on destroy/spawn

Thrown items have collision with owner re-enabled after 1 second

Player hitbox is disabled when inside HideInterior transports

Fixed ResetOriginal() AI Error if destination Transform had been destroyed

World Builder: Snapping enabled by default

Fixed object leak when canceling server join

Server favorites/history data moved from registry to persistent.json

Added Stop button to Server Browser

Added -connect ip:port command line support for direct connect at startup

Direct Connect menu uses ip:port format to match command line now

Added Localhost.bat to connect locally as an example

Copy Connection Link to clipboard option (Thanks @xiluis and @james121op)

Updated Steamworks libraries and optimized integration

Added /CloudHeight command and data to environment packet

Optimized and fixed some multi-threaded Jobs not running in parallel

TextPanel Dropdown no longer destroyed if new TextPanel has identical options

Increased voice chat bitrate, resampling quality, and buffer size

Hitman Bounty List accessible to all players, can now Cancel offline Bounties

Easier recoil control on mobile

Minor code cleanup and optimizations

Updated Game Engine to 2021.2

See you!

-Benz

Official Discord