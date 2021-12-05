Update V1.11 (bug fixes, Chinese/Romanian localization)

Hello, today I had released a small update V1.11, which added support to Chinese/Romanian language (50% done) + I had resolved some issues with Russian language. Except it, I had resolved an issue with crash on Win11 + I had fixed many other bugs (hacking decision was always showing at game start, it was a bug). I had also updated the translations for all languages. Oh, and I had fixed a big bug with date formatting. And as always, I had added new bugs :-} Wish to help with game translation?
And like I promised, I'm back with a video, that summarizes earnings/other statistics from Yerba Mate Tycoon on Steam:
The content is also available on my blog:
https://donislawdev.com/steam-sales-stats-from-my-game-yerba-mate-tycoon-android-ios-release-stats/
Full changelog:
1.11 (Steam + Mobile) - 05.12.2021
- Added new bugs
- Added Chinese/Romanian language (they are 50% done) + fixed issues with Russian language.
- Fixed crashes on Win11
- Updates to translations.
- Improvements to date formatting.
- Tons of bug fixes
- Bug fixes
Changed files in this update