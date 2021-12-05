 Skip to content

Yerba Mate Tycoon update for 5 December 2021

Update V1.11 (bug fixes, Chinese/Romanian localization)

Hello, today I had released a small update V1.11, which added support to Chinese/Romanian language (50% done) + I had resolved some issues with Russian language. Except it, I had resolved an issue with crash on Win11 + I had fixed many other bugs (hacking decision was always showing at game start, it was a bug). I had also updated the translations for all languages. Oh, and I had fixed a big bug with date formatting. And as always, I had added new bugs :-} Wish to help with game translation?

Full changelog:

1.11 (Steam + Mobile) - 05.12.2021

  • Added new bugs
  • Added Chinese/Romanian language (they are 50% done) + fixed issues with Russian language.
  • Fixed crashes on Win11
  • Updates to translations.
  • Improvements to date formatting.
  • Tons of bug fixes
  • Bug fixes

