5.0.13 - Fixes

I've begun my new playthrough to look for bugs and ensure the upcoming DLC is functioning correctly. More small patches like this may be applied in the next couple of days.

Blizzard & Hailstorm were accidentally left on Ruby's level-up-tree from their launch test. Anyone who made a new save file in the last few days will have those skills for her at level 1. As of right now, no character on the team is supposed to learn them via level up.

5.0.13 [Build #108, Release Date: December 05, 2021]

Fixes:

Removed Blizzard and Hailstorm from Ruby's level up tree.

Updates & Changes: