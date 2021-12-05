 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Cross of Auria update for 5 December 2021

5.0.13 - Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 7830851 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've begun my new playthrough to look for bugs and ensure the upcoming DLC is functioning correctly. More small patches like this may be applied in the next couple of days.

Blizzard & Hailstorm were accidentally left on Ruby's level-up-tree from their launch test. Anyone who made a new save file in the last few days will have those skills for her at level 1. As of right now, no character on the team is supposed to learn them via level up.

5.0.13 [Build #108, Release Date: December 05, 2021]

Fixes:

  • Removed Blizzard and Hailstorm from Ruby's level up tree.

Updates & Changes:

  • Removed the Debug Unit from Lvell.

Changed files in this update

Cross of Auria Content Depot 764181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.