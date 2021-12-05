Update Pre-Alpha 1.9

Hello survivors! Today we have exciting things to show you. Make sure to join our discord for any news.

We have added the Snow Biome! Now exploration will be more challenging, with more weather conditions and more animals/creatures, like the arctic wolf.

Now you can dive in the water! Before you only could swim in the surface but now you can submerge into de deepness. Remember that we have added an underwater oxygen system, so keep an eye on that or you will drown :).

We have added a second attack animation, this improves the feeling of combat and resources harvesting.

We have fixed some issues with the crafting panel, as you could select an item in the smithy or mortar and pestle, and go to your inventory, and the time selected was kept, so we've fixed that. Also now the armor slots won't count as an item slot in the inventory! Also, we have fixed in the creative mode that the craft amount will not be set to 0.

Worked on some performance issues, now some things should run smoother. Also, we have taken the "Craft on smithy" for the bow and stone arrows in the tech tree. We have also added a new cursor! We have also added combat music so when you are in combat with an animal or creature.

