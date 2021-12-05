MIK 0.4.0 update

MIK 0.4.0 is here
with tons of features bugfixes levels and more!
Changelogs:
Features:
Chapter 1 intruduced:
6 levels(without introduction and toturial)
Some new secrets
ALL LEVELS HAVE BEEN COMPLETELY REWORKED AND 2 MORE ADDED.
2 New Achievments! with achievment art by toewl
all old achievment have new achievment art by toewl
UI design reworked.
Main Menu scene changed a bit.
Main Menu changed a bit.
Retry button added in pause menu.
smoooooooth animations added for main menu/pause menu
New game launcher icon(thx to toewl)
Bugfixes:
Can´t use Pause Menu in the first seconds of the game: fixed
MOVMENT REWORKED(again lmao):
You can´t get out of bounds.
When walking against walls gravity will not be ignored anymore lol.
some hiboxes changed so you don´t get stuck that often
Better detection for what is gorund and not.
Better collision detection at high speeds
Store Page:
New description.
New screenshots.
New logo, backround and stuff like that(thx to toewl)
Plans for future updates
next update is going to be bugfixes for all the new bugs and maybe some quality of life features
like a much requested timer!
I hope ya´ll have fun with the new update!
LET THE SPEEDRUNNING BEGINN
(oh and thx toewl for all the game art)
