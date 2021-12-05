 Skip to content

Mik update for 5 December 2021

MIK 0.4.0 update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

MIK 0.4.0 is here

with tons of features bugfixes levels and more!

Changelogs:

Features:

Chapter 1 intruduced:

6 levels(without introduction and toturial)

Some new secrets

ALL LEVELS HAVE BEEN COMPLETELY REWORKED AND 2 MORE ADDED.

2 New Achievments! with achievment art by toewl

all old achievment have new achievment art by toewl

UI design reworked.

Main Menu scene changed a bit.

Main Menu changed a bit.

Retry button added in pause menu.

smoooooooth animations added for main menu/pause menu

New game launcher icon(thx to toewl)

Bugfixes:

Can´t use Pause Menu in the first seconds of the game: fixed

MOVMENT REWORKED(again lmao):

You can´t get out of bounds.

When walking against walls gravity will not be ignored anymore lol.

some hiboxes changed so you don´t get stuck that often

Better detection for what is gorund and not.

Better collision detection at high speeds

Store Page:

New description.

New screenshots.

New logo, backround and stuff like that(thx to toewl)

Plans for future updates

next update is going to be bugfixes for all the new bugs and maybe some quality of life features

like a much requested timer!

I hope ya´ll have fun with the new update!

LET THE SPEEDRUNNING BEGINN

(oh and thx toewl for all the game art)

