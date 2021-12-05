[Update Notice] Balance + reward patch

Hello, this is the ANVIL dev team.

Thank you everyone for the numerous feedback. We especially appreciate your understanding regarding balancing issue as due to few unforeseen problems, the game came out more difficult than intended. Currently there are two major issues regarding difficulty balancing.

Players are unable to complete the build they want.

According to our original dev schedule, the relic chests being unique to each user should have been applied for Early Access version. However, that did not happen due to development problems, making it difficult for players to create their builds. Having the right relic set and failing to do so is a huge difference. As a result, players felt they were less strong than they should be, leading to the rise in difficulty. To resolve this issue, we made a quicker response to apply relics not being shared between team members and increased the effects of 5-stack based relics.

Single player mode being overwhelmingly difficult.

ANVIL is originally designed as a multiplayer game. As the standard difficulty and experience started out for multiplayer, the single player mode that was added later in development can feel difficult. The dev team considered the single player mode not as a training mode, but as a challenge mode. However, with the game currently not having a separate game mode to practice, there were a lot more people starting out with single player than expected.

In the long run, we are thinking of adding beginner mode or practice mode. As this takes time, we appreciate your understanding that this isn’t applied immediately.

The main idea of this update is for players to become stronger instead of the enemies to become weaker. To be more specific, it is for players to create builds that they want and be able to feel it. As for the alert level monsters, instead of making them weaker, we decided to give more reward when players overcome this challenge and we enhanced the amount of VP and probability of relic replication depending on how far your run is in the galaxy.

Our priority for this update will be addressing player feedback that can be applied immediately. Addition of new relics that enhance shooter type Breakers and improvements to skill power increase as well as other features will be applied in the next update.

In addition, sudden deaths, season resets and other things are being discussed internally, and we are constantly putting an effort to improve our game in the right direction.

Many of you have left feedback and we think whether they were positive or negative, they are all advice that can help us make a better game. Thank you for your interest and we will constantly strive to make ANVIL better.

#Improvements to difficulty

Czerny final boss difficulty lowered

The final boss will be around 20% less strong (attack, defense, health) than current level

All 5-stack relics gain increased effects

We increased the basic effect of stack relic and the special effect given from 3rd stack onward by 1.5 times the current amount.

Removing relic share system

The relic chests will not be shared among team members in multiplayer mode.

This will lead to players being able to create the build they want more easily.

This should have been applied for Early Access, and we apologize that this was applied later than we wanted.

Improvements to alert level waves

The alert level system that threatened the players after a period of time has been improved.

In Symphonia, the alert level duration has been shortened to 45 sec from 60 sec.

The reward for overcoming the alert level has been increased in all the galaxies.

High chance of heal pack drop

Increase to tier of weapon dropped

Increase to amount of coin dropped

Removal of mechanical monsters in time limit survival mission

We changed the mechanical monsters to other monsters in time-based mission maps because they were too strong. Players will be able to proceed more smoothly.

#Improvements to reward system

Season Pass now easier to achieve

We increased the amount of experience player receive per planet clear in a galaxy by 25~50%.

As a result, players should be able to each the next level of Season Pass easier than before.

As for the rewards in the Season Pass, they will be revamped to feel more rewarding in the next Pass.

Relic replication rule improvement

In the current algorithm, the chance of relic replication when you acquire a relic already in possession is lower than intended.

We changed so that a relic besides the ones you own will be replicated.

Players will be able to feel 20~30% increase in relic replication chance.

#Bug fixes

Resolve a case where a player is unable to enter a lair of a specific boss monster

Resolve a case where effects on certain weapons are not applied

Heal upon hit

Increasing number of evasive skills

Gaining coin at start of each planet

Fixed where the melee and ranged damage decrease on the stat page had an English translation error.

The urgent update will be applied to only the Steam version. As the Xbox version needs a separate certification process, we will apply it at a later date. During this period of time, cross platform between Xbox and Steam will be restricted. We will do our best to apply the update on Xbox ASAP.

In order to apply the new update, exit ANVIL and relaunch after the update.

Thank you.